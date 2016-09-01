A plan would be drawn for all-round development of King George Hospital which is serving people of north coastal Andhra and Odisha, HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said after laying foundation for underground drainage works worth Rs. 5 crore in the hospital premises on Wednesday.

While Rs. 4 crore was allotted from the special development fund, GVMC has sanctioned Rs. 1 crore. Mr. Srinivasa Rao felicitated Superintendent of KGH M. Madhusudhana Rao who has retired on the day. MP K. Haribabu, MLA V. Ganesh Kumar, ADC of GVMC Mohana Rao and others were present.

Meanwhile, the AP Government Doctors Association felicitated Principal of Andhra Medical College S.V. Kumar, Superintendent of King George Hospital M. Madhusudhana Babu, HoD of Microbiology of AMC P. Balamuralikrishna and professor of anatomy of RIMS (Srikakulam) Deena Usha who have retired from government service on superannuation.

President of the local branch of APGDA G. Arjuna, secretary D. Jayadheer Babu and other members felicitated the retired officers.

Earlier Dr. Madhusudhana Rao inaugurated the renovated Surgery I post-operative ward. The roof of the ward was blown away during the Hudhud cyclone and was repaired at a cost of Rs. 25 lakh. He also inaugurated the Rs. 12.5 lakh 122 EPBX system installed in the hospital and COT ramp constructed at a cost of Rs. 26 lakh.

Later in the day Dr. Arjuna and HoD of Cardiology P. Ramana Rao have taken charge as Superintendent of KGH and Principal of AMC from Dr. Madhusudhana Rao and Dr. Kumar respectively.