Here’s a chance for all photography enthusiasts in the City of Destiny to present their creativity. India Pictures Extra Large (IPXL) is organising a photo meet on November 6 across 25 cities in India, including Visakhapatnam. The event, touted to be the country’s largest photo meet, is called ‘IP_Meet2’ and will be held on the theme ‘Street Photography’. The photo meet is being conducted in association with Zostel and Uber and will be simultaneously held in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. The top five will be selected by noted photographer Raghu Rai and will get a chance to interact with him.

India Pictures is India’s leading Instagram community consisting of over 100 photographers, chosen for their unique photography skills. The event will start from YMCA, Beach Road, from 6 a.m. For details, contact Surya Chaitanya at 897866694.