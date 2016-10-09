PCPIR to be repackaged to allay apprehensions among the local people

A petroleum hub will come up in Visakhapatnam region instead of Petroleum, Chemical and Petrochemical Investment Region (PCPIR) as part of Visakhapatnam Chennai Industrial Corridor, according to indications.

Official sources told The Hindu that due to objections over PCPIR, the government wants to develop a petroleum hub near Visakhapatnam. HPCL has already launched work on expanding Visakh Refinery capacity from 8.33 million tonnes to 15 million tonnes with an investment of Rs.18,412 crore.

HPCL is in talks with GAIL and others for setting up of a petrochemical complex between Visakhapatnam and Kakinada. Petronet LNG Limited has a plan to develop a 10 million tonne LNG terminal at Gangavaram Port for which it signed MoU a few years ago.

There is no progress on PCPIR after cancelling the public hearing following protests. As per indications, this will be repackaged now to allay apprehensions among locals.

“Maybe this will be smaller version of PCPIR,” an official said.

PCPIR between Visakhapatnam and Kakinada had originally envisaged an investment of Rs.3.43 lakh crore.

Asian Development Bank and State government will implement the VCIC for which the former has already sanctioned loans and grants to the tune of $631 million. The Centre is also expected to give $215 million as part of special package promised for Andhra Pradesh for creating the required infrastructure.

“Whether it is PCPIR or petroleum hub, what we need is robust infrastructure and pro-active policies to create conducive business environment,” CII-AP Chairman G.S. Shiv Kumar told The Hindu . He said VCIC, which subsequently might become part of Kolkata Tuticorin Economic Corridor, would change the investment landscape of several areas in the State.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan during his recent visit to Nellore had declared that massive investments would be made in petroleum sector in AP.

Site for a petroleum university has already been allotted at Sabbavaram near here.

IT Advisor J.A. Chowdary and global rating agency Standard & Poor Chief Technology Officer called on District Collector Pravin Kumar recently to discuss investment opportunities in the region in the wake of VCIC.

ADB projections

ADB projects that among four nodes at Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Gannavaram-Kankipadu and Verpedu-Srikalahasti, the first alone will contribute to 38 per cent of expenditure.

Six-fold increase in GDP is predicted from Rs.2000 billion to Rs.11,600 billion in three decades. As per the initial projections, the region will have job opportunity for 11 million.