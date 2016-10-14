Foundation for the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy is likely to be laid in the Education Hub at Vangali in Sabbavaram mandal on October 19 or 20.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister for Urban Development M. Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister for HRD Prakash Javdekar and Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, are expected to participate in the function.

Arrangements

Collector Pravin Kumar on Thursday told the officials to make all arrangements for the function.

The date would be finalised in a day or two.

Along with the petroleum university function, inauguration of skill development centre at Arilova and distribution of LPG connections to the poor people under the Pradhan Mantri Ujwala Yojana are also likely to take place.

The Collector held discussions with Joint Collector J. Nivas, RDO Venkateswarlu, HPCL officers Nagesh and Sashibhushana Rao, PD of DRDA Satya Sai Srinivas and others on the arrangements to be made for the three programmes.

Temporary helipad

A temporary helipad would be prepared for the VIPs to land at the venue directly.