City bus commuters, passers-by and students have participated in the people’s ballot to express their views on two important demands -- establishment of a new railway zone with headquarters in Visakhapatnam and granting of Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.The ballot was organised jointly by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) at Jagadamba junction here on Tuesday.

CITU State president Ch. Narasinga Rao, who inaugurated the programme, underlined the importance of making Visakhapatnam as headquarters of the new railway zone in Andhra Pradesh and the need to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh. He said there were many reasons that make Visakhapatnam, the most deserving case to be made the headquarters of the new zone. They include Waltair Division (Visakhapatnam), with an annual revenue of Rs.7,000 crore, was the fourth highest revenue earning divisions in the country; it has 1,052 km of railway lines; Visakhapatnam has 782 acres of vacant railway land, the required basic infrastructure, and is the only city in AP having many heavy industries like Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, HPCL, Hindustan Shipyard, Naval Dockyard and Visakhapatnam port.

Beneficial for north Andhra

Locating the headquarters of the new railway zone in Vizag would benefit the people of north Andhra as a number of jobs would be created.

The improvement of rail network would contribute to the growth of industries besides improvement of passenger amenities like introduction of new trains and increase in the quota of berths on trains.

Granting of special status to AP would ensure various rights to the nascent State. As much as 90 per cent of the funds sanctioned by the Centre would be in the form of grants, tax concessions, jobs to youth, education, health and housing facilities would improve, funds would be released for the metro rail projects in the State and the Centre would have to fund the building of the new capital of the State.