In a judgment that will have far-reaching consequences, the High Court of A.P. and Telangana has directed the Andhra Pradesh government to pay with penalty the wages due to the MGNREGS workers in two girijan gram panchayats of Chintapalli mandal.

The order was given by Justice A. Ramalingeswara Rao in response to a writ petition filed last year by the beneficiary workers of Panaslapadu and Somavaram in Anavaram panchayat and Pinapadu and Jeelugumetta in Bennavaram panchayat.

They were seeking payment of wages along with penalty for the work they did under the scheme in the coffee plantations during 2012-2013 and 2013-2014 since the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act stipulates that penalty should be added if wages are not paid within 15 days of completing the work. The writ petition was allowed on August 5 and the judgment delivered on September 17.

The government claimed that the amount to be disbursed to the beneficiaries had been misappropriated by the local village organisation, through which the wages are disbursed. The government also said that some members of the organisation had been arrested.

But the court ruled that the petitioners were not responsible for the misuse and, therefore, entitled for the wages.

While thanking the court for its order, co-convenor of Rytu Swarajya Vedika of A.P. and former general secretary of A.P. Vyavasaya Vrittidarula Union P.S. Ajay Kumar said that the outcome should solve hundreds of such cases.

Beneficiaries were being told that inquiry was being conducted and forced to wait for a very long time, he said.

The girijans, he said, had approached the organisation when they were not paid wages for some period for the work they had done and misappropriation of Rs. 1.5 crore came to light during social audit. Since then, there had been lot of correspondence with the officials. A dharna was also staged in front of the office of the MDO at Chintapalli. A post-card campaign was also conducted to bring the issue to the notice of the Commissioner of Rural Development before the writ petition was filed in the High Court.