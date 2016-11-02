Zoomcar launched self-drive car service in Visakhapatnam making it the 12th city in the country and the first in Andhra Pradesh to have such facility.

Founder and CEO of Zoomcar Greg Moran said they would be charging Rs.60 to Rs.300 rental per hour depending on type of the car, ranging from hatchbacks to SUV and luxury cars.

The rental includes fuel, insurance and taxes.

The city’s initial operation will have 50-car fleet.

He told reporters here that they were excited to launch their operation in Visakhapatnam for more flexibility and convenience of the citizens and less congestion on the roads.

Plans expansion

Mr. Moran said they had plans to introduce the facility in 15 more cities next year adding it was currently clocking over 2,000 cars across the country.

Zoomcar, India’s first 100 per cent self-drive car rental company, also allows individuals to purchase vehicles on behalf of the firm, list the vehicle on a dynamic basis on its platform when sitting idle and finally share in the profit on monthly basis.