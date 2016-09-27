Self-proclaimed ambassador of global peace and evangelist K.A. Paul’s campaign for American presidential candidate from the Republican Party Donald Trump, failed in the city on Monday.

Currently based in the USA, Dr Paul called for a press meet through Skype but it failed as the connectivity could not be established and it rather turned out to be a birthday bash for the evangelist.

He also roped in Minister of State for Agriculture and Panchayat Raj Parsottambahi Rupala to cut the cake on his behalf at the press meet.

When The Hindu asked Mr. Rupala, whether he was endorsing Mr. Paul’s support for Mr. Trump, he said, “No, I have nothing to do with Mr. Trump’s election or Mr. Paul’s views on the American Presidential candidate and neither does my party BJP has. It is a matter of international affairs and I have nothing to comment on it. I had only come to wish him on his birthday.”

Dr. Paul was supposed to address the media along with American political consultant and a Trump confidante Roger Stone and former advisor to the Republican candidate Edward Brookover.

Later, speaking over phone to The Hindu , Dr Paul said Mr. Trump was a friend of India and Indians and not as perceived by majority of the three-million American Indians.