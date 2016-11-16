Around 30,000 people in the district will be benefited by the regularisation of housing plots, below 100 square yards, as per G.O. no. 296. Arrangements are being made to distribute the pattas to all the beneficiaries at a programme to be held at the AU Engineering College grounds on Nov 17.

Collector Pravin Kumar held a meeting with officials of various departments and reviewed arrangements being made for distribution of pattas by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

He said the beneficiaries, who have not paid the nominal fee of Rs.500 so far, have to immediately pay the same to get the pattas from the Chief Minister.

He called for proper coordination among officials to ensure proper conduct of the programme.

He said 500 RTC buses have been allocated for transport of the beneficiaries from various places in the district.