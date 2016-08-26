The Ministry of External Affairs has decided to simplify and streamline the procedure of police verification in respect of the passport applications submitted for the first time under normal category.

It has come out with a scheme, wherein a fresh passport could be issued on post verification basis. If an applicant submits Aadhaar card, Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC), PAN Card and an affidavit in the format of Annexure-I, passport will be issued immediately on Post Police Verification basis, without any additional fee, according to Passport Officer NLP Choudary.

However, all these documents will be verified online by the passport authorities before granting the passport. The applicant should ensure that the details mentioned in the documents should tally with the particulars furnished in his/her passport application.

When an applicant applying for a fresh passport along with the requisite documents, i.e., date of birth proof, proof for Non-ECR category etc., submits the additional three documents mentioned above with an affidavit as per Annexure-I, then he/she will be granted passport on post verification basis, subject to the successful validation of the documents from the database of the issuing authorities.