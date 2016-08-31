A ramp, provided for the first time between the buildings of Bhavnagar and Rajendra Prasad wards of King George Hospital, was inaugurated by Superintendent M. Madhusudhana Babu on Tuesday.

The ramp was constructed with Rs. 26 lakh released from the Hospital Development Society fund to facilitate easy shifting of patients from outside to the first floor of the two wards. Dr. Madhusudhana Babu also inaugurated a park and fountain in the gynaecology ward.

MS students lauded

Principal of Andhra Medical College S.V. Kumar, HoD of ENT Krishna Kishore, professor Raghunadha Babu and retired professor Jammeswara Rao congratulated M. Lavanya and H. Kishore Dora who have received the Dr. T. Meghashyama Rao memorial medal for highest marks in MS in ENT programme of NTR University of Health Sciences for the 2014 and 2015 batches respectively.