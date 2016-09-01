A new committee comprising has been formed to enquire into the irregularities in the admission of research scholars in Andhra University.

As per sources the committee comprises Vice Chancellor of Rayalseema University Y. Narasimhulu, former Vice-Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University C.V. Raghavulu and an IAS officer Venkat Ramana.

The committee has been constituted to enquire into the irregularities in the admission of research scholars, during the tenure of former Vice-Chancellor G.S.N. Raju.

Earlier a committee was formed to deal with the matter, and it is learnt that the committee has recommended the constitution of another high-level committee to enquire into the matter.