It is wrong to consider palliative care as terminal care and it in fact starts on the first day the disease and in the case of curative treatment it is termed rehabilitative care after the patient recovers. Surgery or chemotherapy needed in an advanced stage of cancer also come under palliative treatment category.

This was stated by Director of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre D. Raghunadharao on the occasion of the World Hospice and Palliative Care Day on Saturday.

Palliative care is not terminal care but involved providing comprehensive care covering the economic, social and also family issues of a patient, he said at a press conference before a seminar on volunteerism for palliative care commenced.

This is one of the programmes organised by the Age Care Foundation and the Sneha Sandhya organised programme to mark the day.

There is also a need to remove the fear of patient about pain.

It is only an apprehension that treatment is painful. It is here we provide trained personnel to alleviate them from pain, he said.

Managing Trustee of Age Care Foundation N.S. Raju said palliative care was an approach that improved the quality of life of patients and their families facing the problems associated with life-threatening illness through the prevention and relief of suffering by means of early identification and impeccable assessment and treatment of pain and other problems, physical, psycho-social and spiritual.

Chairman of ACF TVS Rao said ACF was founded four years ago to

provide health care to the elderly and was now the only organisation

in the State providing palliative care.

Awareness walk

Earlier the an awareness walk was organised on the beach road. Commissioner of Police T. Yoganand flagged off the walk.