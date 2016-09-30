The serene green premise of Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) was abuzz with activities on Thursday as it celebrated the 62nd Wildlife Week with a host of events.

More than 170 students from nine schools participated in painting and skit competitions held as part of the celebrations. With an aim to spread awareness on animal conservation among students, the theme of the competition was ‘wildlife conservation’. The students staged five skits on the theme. Later, the students were taken around the zoo. B. Vijaya Kumar, curator of IGZP, T. Jyothi, Dy. Conservator of Forests, E. Harika, Project Manager, PIU, APDRP, World Bank, K. Mahaboob Basha, sub-Divisional Forest Officer were present