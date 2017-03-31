‘Padayatra’ for rail zone launched

more-in

In less than a year after launching an indefinite fast, Gudivada Amarnath has taken up a spirited campaign for the cause of the Railway Zone for Andhra Pradesh with Visakhapatnam as headquarters.

It was in April 2016 that he launched the fast in Visakhapatnam on the issue that turned quite sentimental with the people of the region. He garnered all-round support but was arrested after five days.

This time Mr. Amarnath, 31, son of late Minister Gurunadha Rao, would undertake a 11-day padayatra covering 200 km braving the heat. He chose Anakapalle, from where he contested the Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully in 2014, as the starting point. To drive home the message of a rail zone, he got a replica of the steam engine mounted on a van and was sending it ahead of his visit to the villages en route. Being the district president of the YSRC, he had the full backing of the party for the campaign named ‘Atmagourava Yatra.” Describing the zone as people’s wish that rose above political considerations, the YSRC leader launched the ‘padayatra’ on Thursday.

The yatra, which is also demanding SCS for the State, would culminate in a public meeting at Tagarapuvalasa where YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would address a public meeting. Flagging off the yatra from the Nehru Chowk, YSRC leader Botcha Satyanarayana said the new rail zone demand was as important as the SCS.