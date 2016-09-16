All set for the annual The Hindu -Essar Steel India elocution and newspaper collage competitions for schoolchildren to be held at the Visakha Public Library, Dwakara Nagar, here on Friday.

Topic for this year’s contests is “Save our ozone layer”. The event is being organised by The Hindu in association with the ESSAR Group Foundation, mainly to promote awareness about the protection of the ozone layer and its importance to the future generations.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma is the chief guest of the valedictory function to be held at 4 p.m. Senior Environmental Engineer of AP Pollution Control Board K. Sreerama Murthy will attend. Andhra University’s journalism professors D.V.R. Murthy and P. Bobby Vardhan are judges for the elocution competition while noted artist Ramchand will judge the entries in the collage event. Regional General Manager of The Hindu T.V. Suresh and Joint GM (HR and administration) of Essar group D.S. Varma participate.

The elocution competition will he held from 10 a.m. and the newspaper collage contest starts at 2 p.m. Both are open to pupils of classes 7th to 10th. Spot entries are also allowed. For the newspaper collage event, the participants have to paste any newspaper clippings and pictures on a chart sheet on the topic, save our ozone layer, at their home or school and bring it to the venue.

Participants are advised to report to the venue by 9 a.m. on Friday for the elocution competition and by 1 p.m. for the newspaper collage. They should bring their school ID cards.

There will be first, second and third prizes in elocution and newspaper collage contests separately. The prize winners will be given a certificate of excellence.

Essar Steel is organising this event as part of their CSR initiative.

