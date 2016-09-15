Leaders and workers of CPI stopping a train, as part of the agitation demanding separate railway zone for AP with headquarters in Visakhapatnam, near Pendurthi on Wednesday.— Photo: By Special Arrangement

They step up agitation demanding a separate railway zone at Vizag

The CPI, CPI(M) and the YSR Congress activists stopped two trains near Pendurthi on Wednesday as part of the ongoing agitation demanding creation of a separate Railway Zone for AP with its headquarters in Visakhapatnam. The action of the Opposition parties took the police and the administration by surprise. Till now bandhs and demonstrations in front of the DRM office and any attempt to block the movement of trains was foiled by the police or the RPF at an early stage.

But on Wednesday the Opposition parties moved with a strategy and finally blocked the Rayagada passenger and a goods train for 45 minutes at the Pendurthi railway station. The Police and the GRP took several leaders and workers of the parties into custody and cleared the tracks for movement.

Leaders of the parties held a meeting in Pendurthi and as the meeting was going on, CPI leaders Vimala and Markendeyulu blocked the railway track near Sramashakti Nagar. When the police moved out to remove them, others at the meeting went to Pendurthi station and blocked the trains. Among those taken into custody were CPI leaders J.V. Satyanaryana Murthy, A.J. Stalin, Vimala, Pydi Raju, YSRC leaders G. Amarnath, and K. Badrinath andBheesetti Babji of Lok Satta.