One injured in blast at Pharma City near Vizag

One person received burn injuries following a blast at a unit located at the Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City (JNPC), Parawada, about 50 km from here on Saturday.

The incident took place when solvents came in contact with water and generated vapours while cleaning the floor at about 9 a.m. “Generation of static electricity might have triggered the blast at the ,” Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories K.B.S. Prasad told The Hindu after inspecting the accident site.

Operator T. Satyanarayana, 35, who sustained around 40% burns, had been rushed to a corporate hospital. His condition was stated to be stable.

JNPC CEO Lal Krishna said on receipt of information on the incident, a fire brigade was deployed immediately to extinguish the fire. He said production at other units remained unaffected.

Meanwhile, CPI (M) district secretary K. Loknadham blamed the authorities for frequent occurrence of accidents at JNPC and demanded third-party audit and risk analysis to prevent recurrence of blasts.