Images of her younger days wafted back to Emandi Satyavati, an 86-year-old resident of Krishna Gardens, as she began to recollect her busiest days. Former secretary of Sarada Mahila Mandal, she said she was part of women empowerment movement providing training in a range of soft skills to batches of participants.

Though a major chunk of her earlier days faded away from her memory, what remained constant over the decades is her love for Krishna Gardens where she stepped into the narrow lanes of the colony seven decades ago. From an uneven muddy path to blacktop roads, the neighbourhood located in Dabagardens is a place that drew professionals, social workers and slum dwellers together. Ever since its inception, the colony was primarily inhabited by Yadava community.

The neighbourhood that houses Ramaalayam, Shivaalayam, Durga temple and Sai Baba temple is lined with a number of wholesale stationery and printing press units. “In 1990, a number of film distributors used to reside in this area. Today, their offices have been replaced by a number of stationery units where the process of loading and unloading of stocks takes place on the roads causing traffic bottlenecks. In addition to this, those who visit the stationery houses park their vehicles haphazardly in front of our houses, restricting our access to the arterial road,” says Manga Kumari, another resident.

Dangling live wires from an electric pole near Ramaalayam pose a perpetual source of danger to the residents of Krishna Gardens. During heavy rains accompanied by gales, these power lines slide further down, exposing the public to danger.

