In a step towards saving birds and satiating their hunger pangs, India Youth for Society (IYFS) organised ‘Help Birds’ programme near Gandhi Statue opposite GVMC on Monday.

Holding placards that read ‘little water and little food will go a long way in helping birds’ and ‘let us take a small step towards protecting feathered friends from extinction’, volunteers of the society suggested the passers-by to consider simple measures to save birds. With rising temperatures even in October, the volunteers said they teamed up to spread the message of saving avian population. “Little steps like placing a bowl of water or grains on the windowsills, near backyards and creating a space in the balconies provide respite to birds. The objective of the campaign is to strengthen bird population as a majority of them face extinction risk. Unless we take a collective action, addressing this problem remains a far cry,” observed M. Jagadish Kumar, secretary of IYFS. A terracotta bowl brimming with grains was sold at Rs.50 at the venue.