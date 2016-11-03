A two-day offshore security exercise, code-named ‘Exercise Prasthan’, and conducted by the Eastern Naval Command on offshore rigs in the KG Basin and Ravva area located in the Krishna-Godavari Basin, 25 km south-west of Kakinada, concluded on Wednesday.

Mock drills to exercise various contingencies such as asymmetric threat (terrorist action), oil spill, casualty evacuation and fire were conducted.

The exercise was aimed at evaluating surveillance capabilities of offshore rigs against intruders approaching by boat/swimming and capabilities of security agencies in patrolling and denying access to offshore rigs. The exercise also prepares all agencies in handling a crisis situation developing in the Offshore Development Area.

Besides the Naval Officer-in-Charge, Andhra Pradesh, the overall coordinator of the exercise, the other major stakeholders included the Coast Guard, ONGC, Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC), Reliance Industries, and Cairn Energy.

In addition, Navy Ships Kora, Tarmugli, Astradharini, four immediate support vessels, one Indian Coast Guard inshore patrol vessel/interceptor boat, one UH3H helicopter and marine commandos also participated in the exercise.