Students performing at the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Social and Science Exhibition and National Integration Camp, at KV-Waltair in Visakhapatnam on Monday.— Photo: C.V. Subrahmanyam

KV students come up with interesting projects on the theme at a camp

From Jammu and Kashmir’s culture and cuisine to political unrest, students displayed an array of projects at Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Social and Science Exhibition and National Integration Camp 2016-2017 organised in KV-Waltair on Monday .

The cluster-level camp of the Bhubaneswar region saw over 450 students from 10 KVs across Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam participating in various contests.

With the theme ‘Indian State (Jammu and Kashmir) and international country (Australia)’, the students presented projects highlighting cyber protection, women empowerment and Make in India along with Australian economy and tourist destinations.

“The event gave us a chance to do research on various subjects before considering a specific topic. The entire process not only widened our horizons but also introduced us to new topics,” says Tejaswini, a Class XII student.

Cultural show

Competitions like dance, music, skits, elocution, sloka recitation and on-the-spot painting are centred on the theme.

Donning the traditional attire of Jammu and Kashmir and depicting Australian culture through music, the participants entertained the audience with an outstanding cultural show.

“People of Jammu and Kashmir mostly speak Urdu. However, Hindi, Dogri, and Ladakhi are also spoken across the State. The projects that we did helped us know about the valley’s culture and tradition much better,” says Devak Upadhyay, a Class IX student of KV-Nausena Baugh.

The cluster-level winners will be participating in the regional-level competition scheduled on October 5 and 6, and the toppers at this level will gain an entry into the national-level camp.