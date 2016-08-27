A large number of security personnel will be on duty to provide protection to the third BRICS urbanisation forum meeting to be held here from September 14 to 16, Commissioner of Police T. Yoganand has informed during a meeting held by HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao on the preparations for the summit on Friday.

Octopus personnel would also be deployed and CCTV cameras will be arranged wherever necessary, Mr. Yoganand said.

Earlier, Collector Pravin Kumar gave a power point presentation on the arrangements being made to host the meet in which 700 delegates, including many from foreign countries are participating.

Several committees, each headed by a senior officers have been formed to take care of every arrangements. Cultural programmes will be conducted at Novotel hotel on September 14 and atop Kailasagiri on September 15.

Of the estimated cost of Rs. 7.5 crore towards expenses, Central government would provide Rs. 5.5. crore and State government would bear the rest.

An agency KW Conference would conduct the meeting.