Two police officers summoned to Commissioner’s office

Assistant Commissioner of Police (North Sub-Division) V. Bheema Rao and Gopalapatnam Police Station SHO S. Bala Surya Rao, were summoned to the office of the Police Commissioner on Wednesday, for failing to stop an obscene dance performance during the immersion of a Ganesha idol in Simhachalam area.

The incident occurred in Adivivaram on Tuesday night, when the organisers of a Ganesh Puja pandal hired a few transgenders to perform. The performance apparently exceeded the limits of decency.

A CD with the recording to the obscene dance was sent to Commissioner of Police T. Yoganand, who immediately asked the ACP and the SHO to report to his office.

Speaking to The Hindu , Mr. Yoganand said the dance was obscene and it was performed despite clear instructions against such dances. “Based on the available information, we have asked both the officers to report to my office, and Joint Commissioner of Police A.S. Khan has been told to inquire into the matter,” he said.

Action after report

Action would be taken on the officers based on the report of Mr. Khan. Till such time they will report to Commissioner’s office, he added.

However, hiring transgenders during the immersion of Ganesh idols is a regular affair in the district, and at times they tend to cross the limit of decency.

This year, the Commissioner had not only held a meeting with the Ganesh pandal organisers but also issued a circular, clearly stating the dos and don’ts, with special emphasis on total ban on any sort of obscene dance, including recording dance.