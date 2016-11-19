Schoolchildren cheering India during second day of the Test cricket match between India and England at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam on Friday.— Photo: K.R. DeepakK_R_DEEPAK;K_R_DEEPAK -

Good show by India in second Test draws more crowd

It is a better turn out of spectators at the ACA-VDCA stadium on the second day of the Test and for the second day locals returned home in a happy mood as India gained an upper hand over England.

A few thousands of schoolchildren brought to the stadium by the Andhra Cricket Association enjoyed every minute of the game as R. Ashwin and the debutant Jayant Yadva helped India post 455 and then the two with their spin and Md. Shami pushed England onto the back foot allowing only 100 plus runs for the loss of five wickets.

It is being a weekend and India in a strong position should bring more spectators to the stadium during the next two days and cricket buffs are most likely to come since pundits predict that the match would be over in four days at the most. Fortune of their team not withstanding the Barmy Army is enjoying the match and some of them pulled off their shirts and T shirts and allowed themselves the luxury of sunbathing. Catering in the pavilion stands has improved on the second day and the spectators were supplied with samosas and other snacks. On the first day they had only soft drinks and popcorn to kill their hunger.

Students were allowed without tickets after they produced their ID cards.