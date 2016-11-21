Motorists going to the offices of the AP Transport Department on various works need not worry any longer about carrying small denomination notes, provided they have debit/credit cards.

The Transport Department at Madhavadhara VUDA Colony, at Gajuwaka, Anakapalle and those in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts have been provided with e-POS (Point Of Sale) swiping machines and they would be used from Monday (November 20).

Transport Commissioner N. Balasubrahmanyam has been making efforts for introducing automation in a big way to

bring in greater transparency and check corruption.

The Government of AP has issued orders permitting the use of e-POS machines at Transport Offices.

These machines would come in handy to overcome the problem arising out of withdrawal of old Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes and the poor availability of smaller denomination notes.

Training programme

A training programme was conducted for officials of the Transport Department from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts in association with bankers at the Regional Transport Office here on Sunday.

Deputy Transport Commissioner S. Venkateswara Rao presided over the training programme.