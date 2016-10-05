The Indian Coast Guard has announced its decision to take the Swachch Bharat Abhiyan to the seas in tune with the initiative of the Government of India.

Christened Swachch Sagar Abhiyan, the objective of the Coast Guard is to keep the marine environment clean besides protecting and preserving it. The Coast Guard Headquarters, AP, joined hands with the ports and other stakeholders in the State and picked up floating waste and garbage piled up in the coastal waters along the Visakhapatnam Harbour on Tuesday.

The maritime authorities took the clean-up drive in their respective jurisdiction with an aim to provide cleaner seas and prevent contamination of marine resources.