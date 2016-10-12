Two of the three chimpanzees, which were gifted by the Israel National Parks Association, feasting on bananas after they were released into their enclosure at the zoo in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.— PHOTO: K.R. DEEPAK

HRD Minister asks officials to prepare plan for night safari

Minister for HRD Ganta Srinivasa Rao called upon the forest officials to prepare proposals for introduction of night safari at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park here. The Minister inaugurated the new chimpanzee enclosure at the zoo and later participated in the valedictory of the 62nd Wildlife Week celebration on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Srinivasa Rao called upon the officials to visit the Singapore Zoo to learn about the night safari management practices there before preparing the master plan for the Vizag zoo. He said that measures were being taken to increase the revenue of the zoo.

These include impressing upon animal lovers to adopt animals, Public Sector Undertakings to part with their CSR funds for development of the zoo and philanthropists to reduce the burden of the zoo administration. The annual expenditure on the maintenance of the animals and the zoo was Rs.5 crore, while the income from tickets was only Rs.2 crore and efforts were being made to fill the gap.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that orders would be issued to all schools to take the students at least once a year to the zoo to make them aware of the wildlife besides improving the revenue of the zoo. The Vizag zoo, spread over 620 acres, is the largest zoo in the State.

Earlier, a number of visitors waited under trees for nearly an hour for the release of the three chimpanzees, brought to the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park from Israel, into their enclosure on Tuesday morning.

Delayed

Many of the tourists came from West Bengal in view of the Dasara vacation. Though the chimps were scheduled to be released into the enclosure by 10.30 a.m., Mr. Srinivasa Rao was delayed by nearly 45 minutes.

As soon as they were released, two of the three – one male and two females – went around the moat excitedly while the third seemed to sulk. One of the chimps climbed the tree in the moat and pulled at the bananas that were hung to the branches, while the other picked up slicked apple pieces and gulped them.

Children had a gala time watching them as they paced around the moat.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Prateep Kumar, Zoo Curator B. Vijaya Kumar and Zoo Doctor Srinivas were present.