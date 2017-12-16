No short cuts to success, says VPT chief

Students of Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar performing on the occasion of the 34th annual day of their school at MVP Colony in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: arranged

Exhorting students to chart their career path with passion, M.T. Krishna Babu, Chairman of Visakhapatnm Port Trust, has said there is no short cut to success than hard work.

Addressing the students, teachers , and parents on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar here on Saturday, Mr Krishna Babu went back in time to recall the days when he was preparing for the Civil Services examination, and advised the students to set for themselves higher goals and prepare systematically to achieve them.

Recalling his methodology of study insofar as preparing for current affairs is concerned, the VPT Chairman said he had meticuously followed the editorial and other articles of The Hindu.

He advised the parents to encourage their children to pursue their hobbies and participate in games that promoted team spirit., he wanted them to keep a tab on their social networking interactions, besides giving them the personal time they needed.

In his address as guest of honour, Cdr . M.R. Ravi Kumar, OSD, Ministry of Defence, and an alumnus of the school, advised students to tread their chosen paths with their head high, with self-confidence, drawing strength from god within.

Earlier, principal A. Kausalya read out the school report that highlighted the institution's academic and societal achievements.

School vice-principal Poornanand was felicitated on his retirement after over 30 years of service.

Convener of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations , AP and Telangana, S.G.Chalam, spoke. Gold medals were awarded to meritorious students who had passed out in 2016-17.

Later, the audience was treated to riveting cultural programmes.