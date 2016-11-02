He has never given thought to the repercussions of his decision but only concerned whether or not the decision would benefit the people and government, observed IAS officer J. Nivas at a function organised by the Revenue Services Association to bid him farewell on Monday night after he was shifted from the post of Joint Collector of the district.

“I have taken some uncompromising decisions to ensure that the merit is rewarded. If merit is not honoured no one would be able to get a job on the basis of his or her merit,” Mr. Nivas said. Since he believed in the system he gave utmost importance to the petitions submitted by the general public on the grievance redressal day. “They are very important for us and the administration must solve their problems. If we cannot achieve what we should be able to achieve, it is better to quit the job,” Mr. Nivas said. The reason behind Mr. Nivas’ transfer was reportedly due to his refusal to accept the recommendations of people’s representatives in the appointment of FP shop dealers and honour some other obligations.