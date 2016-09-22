Ninth Myle, Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University’s ninth foundation day to be celebrated from September 23 to 25, will witness talks by noted legal personalities and their exclusive interaction with students, release of research publications, national seminars, quiz competition and cultural activities.

Vice-Chancellor in-charge of the university V. Kesava Rao said on the opening day, Judge of Court of Appeal of Malaysia Dr. Haji Hamid Sultan Bin Abu Backer will release the research publications of the Centre for Advanced Research in Dispute Settlement of DSLNU after noted legal personality and considered father of modern legal education in India N.R. Madhava Menon delivers a speech on importance of legal education in resurgent AP. Prof. Madhava Menon will also inaugurate a gallery of landmark judgements of the judicial system arranged by students. Later, he would hold a town hall convention for law students and hold closed door interaction with legal mentors. The first day programme would be held at the V Convention Centre, Madhurawada.

On the second day at the AU Platinum Jubilee Guest House Seminar Hall, LVV Iyer of LVV Iyer and Associates of Hyderabad would present keynote address at a national seminar on changing dimensions.