NGO celebrates silver jubilee

more-in

Nature, an NGO working in rural and tribal areas of Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts organised several programmes on Tuesday as part of its silver jubilee celebrations. The kalajatha teams presented dance and song programmes to educate on health and sanitation at programmes held at Tribal Foundation Resource Centre, Araku Valley and Child Line office at Vizianagaram.

Utensils and furniture were distributed as part of the celebrations.

State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson Ganta Hymavathi and Nature founder S. Balaraju attendedrespectively at Vizianagaram and Araku Valley.

Recalling his long journey in building the NGO into a mass organisation, Mr. Balaraju said they had grown from a small outfit to an organisation with strong force in making difference in improving the livelihood of tribals and rural poor and declared that they would further take up new activities to increase their reach.

He said the organisation which started with focus on creating awareness on HIV/AIDS and optimum utilisation of water resources later diversified into skill development, thrift, sanitation, education through local dialects mainly on Andhra-Odisha border areas.

Mr. Balaraju, who was a member of State Commission for Protection of Child Rights said they had successfully taken up various activities with the collaboration of the State government, Unicef, DKA-Australia, NEG-FIRE, Child Fund India, Save the Children, Child Line Foundation and various departments of the Government of India.