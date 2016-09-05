A view of the children play area at VUDA's City Central Park, all set for inauguration, in Viskahapatnam.

Decked up Central Park with a host of amenities to be thrown open to public soon

Spread over 20.2 acres VUDA City Central Park is lung space in the heart of the city besides a host of amenities for the citizen looking for opportunities to de-stress.

For many still popularly known as Old Central Jail site sans the forbidden walls, it brings back memories of it with trees it being retained. Barring those felled by the devastating Hudhud cyclone, all the others were retained, said a VUDA official.

The tracks have been modelled so as to retain the trees and the amphitheatre has old trees on either side.

Besides around 3000 avenue trees have been planted which are still to grow to their natural length. In all 50 varieties of trees and plants and herbs are planted, officials said.

The pathways are paved with grass-pavers and inter-locking pavers avoiding concrete pathways

Cycling and jogging tracks, yoga hall, fish pedicure, and children play area set amidst greenery are a part of the park that is ready for inauguration.

The yoga hall has been taken up following a direction by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. The fish pedicure has been added after a suggestion by MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar.

Besides outer footpath, external jogging track, cycling track and internal pathways through greenery offer a laidback walk through for the weary city-dweller to lose sometime happily.

Set to become a major attraction, it also boasts of a musical fountain said to be only the third largest in the country. While the central jet rises 120 feet the others spray up to 40 feet. With 360 degree nozzles it displays 12 patterns. Once the park is opened, two shows are planned.

Though the foundation was laid in 2010, construction was actively taken up sometime in 2013.

VUDA Vice Chairman T. Baburao Naidu paid particular attention to the development of greenery and saw its completion as his priority.

Though scheduled for inauguration last month, it has been postponed owing to the busy schedule of the Chief Minister.

While the central plaza can accommodate 400, the amphitheatre has space for 300. An event lawn is developed to host various events. It has five parking lots.

The park has a food stall with open air granite benches.

At various points also such benches are arranged. Two toilet blocks have amenities for the physically challenged.

Taken up at a cost of Rs.35 crore, a mini amusement park is to come up on about two acres of land and the one who gets the order for it in the bidding process will get to maintain the park. Entrance fee and related details are yet to be worked out.

The park has a sump of 5 lakh litres and about 1 lakh litres of water is required for daily maintenance.