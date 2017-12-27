New-look VUDA website getting ready for launch

more-in

The website of Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority (VUDA) will have a new look, upgraded with new features including online booking of its venues.

“With more applications being introduced security will get top priority. To prevent crashing owing to more applications we will migrate to the NIC server for hosting and security in course of time,” says VUDA Vice-Chairman P. Basanth Kumar. NIC also has data centres facilities in Hyderabad and Delhi is also one of the reasons for migrating to NIC, he says. The new website is likely to be launched in the New Year.

A new feature of the website is online grievance redress for public and receipt of suggestions from them.

The new site will have updated content and content relating to projects that are already completed will be deleted.

Once the updated website becomes operational, various VUDA venues like Children Arena, MGM, other open spaces and all the auditoria in VUDA purview can be booked on line and payments also can be made online.

The website will have information relating to tourist destinations of VUDA, including tariffs, parking fee, holidays etc.

The functionality and job role of departments will be clearly stated on the website so that it will be more transparent to people so that they will easily know whom to contact. More contact numbers of VUDA officials will also be given, say sources.

Heads of various departments have been assigned the task of updating content relating to departments and it is nearing completion.

VUDA Dashboard will give an idea of functioning of the organisation like administration, urban planning, engineering projects, accounts, social forestry etc a glance. It will also contain resolutions of VUDA Board meetings since 1962 that runs into more than 50000 pages. All of them have been digitised, according to IT Consultant to VUDA Kuda Nageswara Rao, Professor of the Department of Computer Science and Systems Engineering of Andhra University, that maintains the website.

It will have employee log in and internal software applications only they can operate. Besides URLs of Andhra Pradesh Government Departments will be provided for ready reference by VUDA officials, he says.

It will have a page for e-governance initiatives and IT and online services. The status for LRS for applications received, application for layout approvals and building permissions will also be available on the website, Prof. Nageswara Rao elaborates. VUDA rental payments are accepted online but not available now for GST linking. It will be restored along with the launch of the new website.