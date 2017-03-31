New highway patrolling vehicles flagged off

New fleet of Police Road Safety vehicles that were flagged off in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam

Commissioner of police T. Yoganand flagged off 11 SUV vehicles under the Police Road Safety programme here on Thursday.

The Commissionerate received 11 vehicles out of the 66 that the State government has purchased for patrolling the NH 16 with the purpose of reducing fatal accidents.

Talking to The Hindu after flagging off the vehicles, Mr. Yoganand said, “the vehicles will patrol the 73-km NH 16 stretch that passes through the city from Anandapuram to Lankelapalem. The rate of fatal accident is very high and the vehicles will be on 24x7 duty not only to enforce safe driving but also serve as rescue vehicles to move the injured to the nearest trauma centre.”

According to ADCP (Traffic) K. Mahendra Patrudu, there are about 60 dark spots on the NH 16 on this 73-km stretch and the vehicles will focus on these spots.