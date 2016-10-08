IndiGo will operate additional services connecting Visakhapatnam to Delhi and Hyderabad with effect from October 28.

The Vizag-Delhi and Delhi-Vizag flights will be the second non-stop flights of IndiGo and the Vizag-Hyderabad and Hyderabad-Vizag flights will be the fifth non-stop flights of IndiGo to Hyderabad. Flight no. 6 E-313 Visakhapatnam-Delhi will leave Vizag at 8.40 a.m. and reach Delhi at 11 a.m. and 6 E-337 will leave Delhi at 7.50 p.m. and land here at 10.10 p.m. Flight no. 6 E-312 Hyderabad-Vizag flight will leave Hyderabad at 6.35 a.m. and arrive in Vizag at 7.45 a.m. and 6 E-338 will leave Vizag at 10.40 p.m. and reach Hyderabad at 11.50 p.m.

In a statement here on Friday, Aditya Ghosh, President and whole time Director of IndiGo, hoped that the new flights would prove to be popular and convenient for both business and leisure passengers alike.