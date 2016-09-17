They are not just concentration of buildings, roads: Expert

New cities need to bring in quality human capital and economic activity for viability, says Sajeev Sanyal, Member, Future City Committee Singapore Government and Visiting Scholar, Oxford University.

“It’s not a good idea to create concentration of people without having concentration of economic ideas. When we are building new cities, particularly in India, the focus is very often on infrastructure thinking that if we bring infrastructure people will come and it is the wrong way,” he says.

Cities are not concentration of buildings, highways or roads. They are concentrations of people and economic activities. “If you bring people without economic activity you create a poverty trap and if you create infrastructure without people or economic activity you just create a blank with no life in them,” he told The Hindu after the plenary on “New towns and regional planning” on the final day of BRICS Urbanisation summit on Friday.

Infrastructure is to support people and economic and social activity in the new urban spaces.

Mr. Sanyal, who chaired the session when Principal Secretary, Energy and CRDA, Ajay Jain made his presentation on the new capital, said Amaravati had an anchor activity, the administration.

“You need some seed to attract it and that in this case is government,” he said.

“They have clearly said they want other things to happen and given thought about other activities and it is the correct way to go about it. One of the things is academic activity,” Mr. Sanyal pointed out.

Cities are evolving certain eco systems and they require certain activities to anchor them. In this case, the government will do it to some extent.

In Singapore too, they think about bringing great human capital and interaction between them.

‘Invest in Amaravati’

Mr. Jain in his presentation said with proposals to spend $8 billion over a period of eight years at Amaravti, the Greenfield development offered immense opportunities to invest in infrastructure, roads, power, water, tourism and IT.

With 16.9 sq km of seed capital area, 217 sq km of capital city area and 8603 sq km of capital region area it was estimated that 2.5 million people would live there by 2050 creating 1.5 million jobs, Mr. Jain told the gathering.