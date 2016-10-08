After being convinced on the ecosystem in Visakhapatnam to make it a gateway port for export and import cargo of Nepal, top officials from the Himalayan Kingdom have given indications on plans to open a Consulate General office in the city. The Ministry of Commerce, Nepal, has already notified on payments through Nepal Rastra Bank.

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) has also issued the rate chart, which explains the cost advantage of Visakhapatnam Port, compared to Kolkata, as the second gateway port.

“Everything for a comprehensive ecosystem is in place for the movement of 400 to 500 containers per month through Visakha Container Terminal Private Ltd. (VCTPL), a fully automated deepwater terminal,” Visakhapatnam Port Deputy Chairman P.L. Haranadh told The Hindu on Thursday.

After talks during the two-day visit of a high-level team from Nepal, which included Minister (Economics) Krishna Hari Pushkar and Acting Ambassador Krishna Prasad Dhakal here, he said that they had given enough indication on their plans to open a consulate office.

As of now, clearances will be made by the office located in New Delhi. For cargo bound through the Kolkata Port, clearances are given by the consul office at Kolkata. Customs notification as gateway port is also completed. Port officials have plans to ensure more cargo as ferrying various products to Birgunj by train consumes two to three days less than travelling time for transshipped cargo from China via Singapore and Kolkata.

Sources said that at least 80 per cent of cargo projected to be routed through Visakhapatnam is Letter of Credit cargo, which is transported by train with customs clearance stamping benefiting import cargo from China bound for Nepal.

Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FNCCI) and Nepal Freight Forwarders’ Association (NPFA) also expressed satisfaction over freight advantage for ferrying cargo through Visakhapatnam during a traders’ meet held by the Visakhapatnam Port, CONCOR, and others in August at Kathmandu.

They were told that for transporting 30 tonnes per kilometre via Visakhapatnam would cost them Rs.72.29 (including port and rail charges) as against Rs.97.65 from Kolkata.

Box trains are proposed between Visakhapatnam, Jogbani or Birgunj to ensure more freight advantage to Nepal in addition to notifying four road routes.

