Actor Sridevi giving the first copy of the book on Mohanbabu to Rajya Sabha member T. Subbarami Reddy at the birthday celebrations of T. Subbarami Reddy in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. Others seen (from right) are actors Manchu Lakshmi, Mohanbabu, Jayasudha and Jayaprada.— Photo: K.R. Deepak

Actor Mohanbabu was conferred with the title Navarsa Natatilakam during the birthday celebrations of Rajya Sabha T. Subbarami Reddy at a function at the GVMC stadium here on Saturday night.

Mr. Subbarami Reddy, who felicitates a noted personality during his birthday celebrations every year, conferred the title on Mohanbabu to mark completion of 40 years in the film industry.

The function was attended by Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha P.J. Kurien, film personalities incluidng Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Brahmanandam, Ali, Sridevi and her husband Bony Kapoor, Jayaprada, Jayasudha, directors Dasari Narayana Rao, B. Gopal, Raghavendra Rao, Pinisetti Raja, and singer Yesudas, Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao and others while the family of Mohanbabu, his sons Vishnu and Manoj and daughter Lakshmi were present.

Mr. Subbarami Reddy felicitated vedic pundits and others on Friday.