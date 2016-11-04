As a part of the Navy Day celebrations, the Eastern Naval Command’s Naval Band will perform at the City Central Park on Friday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. The programme is aimed at acquainting the music-loving public of the city with the professional accomplishment of the personnel of the band. The performance will include popular patriotic songs, besides rendering of evergreen of Hindi, Telugu and English songs.

The ENC Band was commissioned as the Naval Band of INS Circars in the early 1950s with 26 men. The band has emerged as a 50-piece symphonic band. Apart from enthralling the audience in all major cities of the country, it also enchanted audience overseas. Under the baton of Band Director Lieutenant Commander Satish K the ensemble relates closely to the audience with a wide ranging repertoire and incorporating different forms of music of the area of performance.