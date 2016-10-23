Khadi-spinner Korukonda Sarojini and weaver Muppana Srinivas Rao of Andhra Fine Khadi Karmikabhivrudhi Sangham, Ponduru in Srikakulam district won the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) national award in recognition of their outstanding contribution to the sector.

The award, consisting of a cash prize of Rs.25,000, a certificate and a trophy, was presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for MSME Kalraj Mishra at a function held at Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana on October 18. According to Divisional Director in-charge of Khadi and Village Industries Commission-Visakhapatnam M. Bhoomaiah, the recognition would go a long way in acknowledging the painstaking efforts made by artisans and spinners in the weaving community.