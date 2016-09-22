Praja Spandana president and former IES officer C.S. Rao has urged the government to name a university in the State after noted writer Gurajada Appa Rao.

Addressing a literary meeting organised to mark the 154th birth anniversary of the writer and releasing a book titled ‘Gurajada’s Song of Songs’ comprising translation of his patriotic song “Desabhakti” into 24 languages, he said the universality of his writings was applicable to any society and they should be introduced to African and Islamic countries. The help of UNESCO should be taken to spread his status as world citizen. The birth anniversary was celebrated by Sahridaya Sahiti and Sri Vedagiri Communications, Hyderabad.

English and Hindi translations of a Telugu monograph on Gurajada were released by V. Kalyana Rama Rao and Jagaddhatri. The monograph, written by Vedagiri Rambabu to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Gurajada, was brought out by the Language and Culture Department of A. P. and Telugu Akademi.

It was translated into English and Hindi by P. Lalita and Puttaparti Naga Padmini respectively and published by Sri Vedagiri Communications with the financial assistance of the A P Language and Culture Department.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University V. Balamohandas narrated his efforts to get a copy of the Russian translation of Gurjada’s famous play “Kanyasulkam” from Moscow State Library.

.

Sahrudaya Sahiti secretary Sekharmantri Prabhakar Rao lauded his contribution to use of colloquial language.