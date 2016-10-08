The Cyber Security and Analytics Centre is being established at Andhra University College of Engineering here with assistance under the Information Security and Education Awareness programme of Union Government’s Information Technology Department.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the centre located in the New Classroom Complex on October 10. The State government wanted to have this centre to create awareness among the people about cyber crime which is becoming rampant in the age of IT, and to train them to control the crime. This is a five-year project to conduct security awareness programmes and related research work, Director of Computer Centre of AU V. Valli Kumari said. This is the first project in the State and basics to advanced issues would be dealt with.