Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will launch digital classrooms all over the State at a function being organised at Andhra University Convocation Hall here on October 20.

Department of School Education with assistance from several NRIs is establishing 219 digital classrooms at a cost of Rs. 7 crore. Mr. Naidu will inaugurate the classrooms through skype.

Collector Pravin Kumar informed reporters here on Monday that the Chief Minister during his visit on Thursday would also inaugurate branches of nine US-based IT and ITEC companies at VUDA complex in Seetammadhara, which marks the growth of IT industry in the city.

The Chief Minister, after arriving here by a special aircraft from Vijayawada at 10 a.m., would lay the foundation for the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy at Vangali village at 10.45 a.m. and also dedicate the National Skill Development Institute and launch the PM Ujjwala Yojana at the State level, along with Union Ministers.

He would also address a public meeting. He would launch the digital classrooms at AU convocation hall at 12.45 p.m. and after having lunch with Union Ministers, watch short films on Swachha Bharat at AU’s YVS Murti Auditorium at 4 p.m. and inaugurate the IT and ITEC companies at Seetammadhara shopping complex at 4.15 p.m. and inaugurate the National ranking table tennis tournament at port stadium at 5.10 p.m. before leaving for Vijayawada by a special aircraft at 6.05 p.m.

Mr. Pravin Kumar said that the NSDI would be allotted 100 acres.

