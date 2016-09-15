Place to be:The illuminated view of the VUDA Central Park that was inaugurated by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday— Photo: K.R. Deepak

Amusement arena for children to be developed at a cost of Rs. 10 crore

The long-awaited and much-hyped VUDA City Central Park was finally inaugurated by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu here on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the park, the Chief Minister said another Rs. 10 crore will be spent for building an amusement arena for children in the park. He asked the VUDA officials to work out a project to build such parks in Anakapalli, Gajuwaka, Bheemunipatnam and Mudasarlova. Mr. Chandrababu Naidu informed the gathering that the Gurajada Children’s theatre will be inaugurated during Dasara.

The park is centrally located near the APSRTC Complex is spread over 20 acres and has come up on the land that earlier housed the Central Jail.

The project, which was first conceived in 2010, faced many hurdles following proposals for development of a commercial complex.

It was only after the vigilant public of the city who raised a hue and cry that the project of a park, which would serve as lung space, was conceived.

According to VUDA Vice-Chairman Babu Rao Naidu, about Rs. 35 crore was spent on the project.

There are about 20 components in the park such as a 1.5 km peripheral walking track, a sand track for jogging, an inner walking track and a cycle track.

This apart there is a pre-programmed musical fountain, a yoga hall, an event lawn, conference hall and an amphi theatre. About 105 old trees that dotted the compound have been retained and an ornamental bamboo garden and bonsai garden has been added.

“We have gone for elaborate landscaping and have used some of the best variety of plants and creepers,” said Mr. Babu Rao Naidu.

Meanwhile, CPI (M) alleged that the Central Park’s lease was given away to a benami firm of a Telugu Desam leader for small amount of annual fee for a period of 20 years.