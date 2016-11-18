Despite the unflinching support of the people, hard work by party workers, implementation of several welfare schemes by the government, why is it that people are still voting for other parties?

This was the question posed by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the extended meeting of the party workers from the district here on Thursday.

“Somewhere, something went wrong. The fault lies in us. One leader does all the work and at the end he blames the party workers for nothing. Some leaders only move around me and make a show of it. Some party workers really work hard but the leaders do not recognise them,” he said making no secret of his unhappiness at the functioning of some leaders in the party.

He said: “In these days of technological advances, I can directly interact with the people and get their feedback on the implementation of welfare schemes like old age pensions and functioning of the Fair Price shops. Accountability will be fixed and those who work hard would be rewarded.”

“There are some die-hard party workers, who believe only in the party and work for its success, irrespective of the party leaders and they are our pillars. I have two roles to perform – working to meet the aspirations of the people as Chief Minister of the State and the other to work through you (party workers) as party president. You (party workers) should reach out to the people and identify their problems and aspirations. If you commit a mistake, I will lose their faith,” Mr. Naidu said.

He, however, clarified that party tickets would be given to only those who enjoy the support of voters. Committed party workers would be rewarded with nominated posts and economically backward workers would be extended financial assistance under various schemes of the party.

Describing Chodavaram as the bastion of the TDP, he said buildings would be constructed for the Government Polytechnic in the town and 1,000 house pattas would be distributed soon. He also promised to consider the demand for formation of a new Revenue Division at Chodavaram.