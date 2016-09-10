Nagaphani Sharma feted

A great honour, says the Avadhanam expert.

Receiving an award instituted in the name of Kopparapu Venkata Kavulu who raised Avadhanam method, which is unique to the Telugu literature, to a great level, was indeed a great honour for him, Avadhanam expert and poet Madugula Nagaphani Sharma said after receiving the Kopparapu Kavula National merit award here on Friday night.

HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao presented the award at a function organised by the Sri Kopparapu Kavula Kala Peetham to celebrate its 14{+t}{+h}anniversary. The way and with the speed the poet duo responded to the questions from “Prachakas” in an Avadhanam was extraordinary, he said.

President of the Peetham Machavaram Venkata Chenchurama Maruthi Subbaraya Sarma (Maa Sarma) has informed that a collection of total works of the Kopparapu Kavulu would be brought out by the time the next anniversary is celebrated. The awards instituted in the name of Kopparapu Venkata Subbaraya Kavi (1885-1932) and Kopparapu Venkata Ramana (1887-1942) have been presented to some of the eminent literary and cultural personalities during the last 13 years. While Mr. Srinivasa Rao felicitated Nagaphani Sharma, noted film director K. Viswanath presented a cheque for Rs. 1 lakh and a citation on behalf of the organisers. Former MLA Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, senior journalist K. Ramachandra Murthy, writer Gollapudi Maruthi Rao, former Director of Doordarshan Oleti Parvateesham and others spoke.