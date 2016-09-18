MVGR College of Engineering has felicitated Lieutenant P. Prathiba, and alumnus from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, for being commissioned into Indian Army as Lieutenant.

Speaking on the occasion, the Principal of the college K.V.L. Raju said it was a great honour for the college and she would inspire many more from the college in the coming years.

He also said Lt. Prathibha was one among 30 women officers commissioned into the Indian Army and was one among the two from Andhra Pradesh.

Other senior professors were present.

Later, the young officer interacted with the students of the college.