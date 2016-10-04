The Paderu police cracked a murder case following the arrest of a person on Monday.

The accused allegedly killed his brother-in-law over the sale of a magical coin about one month ago. The murder came to light on Sunday night when the accused confessed to the crime.

Paderu CI Appalanaidu said that Killo Kameswara Rao allegedly killed his brother-in-law Nookaraju (42), a native of Suvapadu of Hukumpeta mandal in Visakhapatnam Agency, when he visited him a couple of days before Vinayaka Chaviti.

The accused owned a coin that reportedly had some magical power. He had given the coin to Nookaraju and entrusted him with the task of finding a suitable customer and dispose it for a price between Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 60,000. After a few weeks, Nookaraju visited Paderu. He and Kameswara Rao consumed alcohol on a farmland. Soon there was an argument when Kameswra Rao wanted Nookaraju to pay the money for the coin. When he failed to get a proper answer, Kameswara Rao, in a fit of rage, beheaded Nookaraju with a sickle, chopped the body into three pieces, threw the parts in different directions and returned home.

Later, family members of the deceased lodged a complaint with the police. Based on investigation, the police suspected the hand of Kameswara Rao in the crime. The accused finally confessed to the killing.