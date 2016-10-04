The proposed Uday double-decker express between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada will be successful only if the timings are suitable for the travelling public, according MP K. Haribabu.

In a letter to Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Monday, Dr. Haribabu noted that the timings of the train should be such that it should start early in the morning and reach Vijayawada by around 11 a.m. so that people can complete their work in the capital region.

The train should leave Vijayawada in the evening and reach Visakhapatnam the same night without requiring a night stay at Vijayawada.

Dr. Haribabu, who is also BJP State president, sought reduction in the journey time of the 22415/16 Visakhapatnam – New Delhi AP AC Express.